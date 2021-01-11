R-Truth Discusses His Best Asset as a WWE Star, Enjoying His Role as a Comedy Wrestler

R-Truth is WWE’s most prominent resident comedy wrestler for the last several years, and he discussed being in that role during a new interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out the highlights below:

On being in the niche of a comedic wrestler: “I have my own lane, and I know how to drive in my own lane. Where I’m at right now, it’s destiny. The universe has allowed me the chance to keep myself relevant and in the mix.”

On doubting himself after his 2002 release from WWE: “There have been times I was ready to quit. It’s hard to be your best when you don’t believe in yourself. There were times when I felt I wasn’t good enough, times when I didn’t think I had a shot of making it … I remember telling myself, ‘I’m not going to quit.’ That’s why I’m at where I am right now. Everything I went through back then, it helped make me stronger. It helped me find different emotions.”

On his best asset as a WWE star: “My greatest gift is making people feel good. That’s a natural aura, that’s what I naturally do. You see a lot of Ron Killings in R-Truth. Vince McMahon always tells me, ‘Just be yourself.’ I know myself and I know my character. I’ve soaked up a lot from my time in the business and from my peers. And what people are watching right now is a combination of all my years and lessons. I’m so grateful I get to be me in WWE.”

On his runs with the 24/7 Championship: “It seemed like everybody disliked the 24/7 title at the beginning. That’s the beauty of R-Truth—the character can make anything make sense. There are so many different levels of entertainment, and that’s the position I’m in right now. I’m making entertainment for an entertainment company. Wrestling is supposed to be fun, and this belt is entertaining. Entertaining people is what I’m supposed to do, and I love on-the-spot thinking. Vince has me come up with my own ideas, and that’s easy for me to do because I love making people laugh.”

On his ability to connect with audiences: “I can really make them laugh. I was doing something with Bray [Wyatt] one time, and Bray said, ‘It’s going to be hard because Truth’s going to make me laugh.’ So I said, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t do anything to make you laugh.’ And Bray said, ‘Just saying that made me laugh.’ My youngest is just like that. She has that ability to connect and make people laugh without even saying a word. I’m so thankful for my family. They are my energy source. They push me to be a better wrestler, a better rapper and a better person. When they’re safe and good, I can go out there and be great.”