R-Truth Doesn’t Think Chad Gable Is El Grande Americano

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, R-Truth claimed that he has no idea who El Grande Americano is. He noted that the masked wrestler is “too small” to be “Shorty G,” referring to Chad Gable.

R-Truth said on El Grande Americano (via Fightful), “There’s been a lot of names thrown in the barrel. I don’t know who that is. I have no clue. It’s not me, it’s not Little Jimmy, too tall. I don’t think it’s Shorty G, too small.”

Using the masked gimmick Chad Gable recently beat Rey Fenix last month at WrestleMania 41. He also won the WWE Speed Championship earlier this week.