WWE News: R-Truth Escapes Another Town With 24/7 Title, The Latest ‘You Don’t Understand’ From Matt Hardy, UUDD Plays Dream Daddy
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE revealed in a new video that R-Truth managed to escape another town with his 24/7 title and will still be champion when RAW airs tonight.
Well the disguises didn’t help, but @RonKillings was able to sneak out of #WWEMonroe with the #24/7Championship along with @CarmellaWWE! pic.twitter.com/KX84JqQW3z
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2019
– Matt Hardy still doesn’t think you understand how hard it is to be him. Here’s some of his latest examples:
– A new video from UpUpDownDown spotlights the game Dream Daddy:
