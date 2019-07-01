wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Escapes Another Town With 24/7 Title, The Latest ‘You Don’t Understand’ From Matt Hardy, UUDD Plays Dream Daddy

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth 24/7 Title 6-4-19

– WWE revealed in a new video that R-Truth managed to escape another town with his 24/7 title and will still be champion when RAW airs tonight.

– Matt Hardy still doesn’t think you understand how hard it is to be him. Here’s some of his latest examples:

– A new video from UpUpDownDown spotlights the game Dream Daddy:

