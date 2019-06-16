WWE News: R-Truth Escapes Crate for Denver Event, Braun Strowman Grants Fan’s Wish, Full John Cena vs. Seth Rollins Summerslam Match

– Earlier this week, WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth was locked in a crate with help from Carmella in order to hide from Jinder Mahal. WWE has now released a video showing that R-Truth was able to get out of the crate and make it to Denver, Colorado in time for tonight’s WWE live event. You can check out the backstage clip featuring R-Truth and Carmella from Denver below.

It looks like someone found a way to help @RonKillings escape the crate and find his way back to @CarmellaWWE in time for #WWEDenver! Will someone find @RonKillings and become the NEW #247Champion? pic.twitter.com/P0dfZ6Vasp — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2019

– WWE released a video showing Braun Strowman meeting a six-year-old fan, Chad, from Make-A-Wish before Raw in San Jose, California. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released the full match video today for Seth Rollins vs. John Cena at Summerslam 2015. You can check out the full and complete match video below.