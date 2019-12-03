wrestling / News
R-Truth Gets the 24/7 Title Back From NASCAR’s Kyle Busch (Video)
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– As noted, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch beat R-Truth during last night’s Raw to win the WWE 24/7 title. While Kyle Busch was celebrating with fellow NASCAR champion Michael Waltrip, R-Truth snuck up on him to win back the title following Raw. You can check out that video below.
