R-Truth Says He Has a Song He Recorded With John Cena

R-Truth has revealed that he has a song in his studio that he recorded with John Cena. The WWE star and oft-time 24/7 Champion spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about his relationship with Cena and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On his WWE Championship match against Cena at Capitol Punishment: “That was a notch on my belt. That was one of those moments in history when people ask me, ‘Give me one of those moments,’ that was one of them. John Cena, Capital Punishment, I headlined that pay-per-view. I came dressed in a Confederate outfit (Killings laughs out loud).”

On his relationship with Cena: “We’ve always been on good terms. I’ll tell you something that nobody even knows, maybe some people know this, at one time it was gonna be me MVP and John on a song together, and actually, John came to my house. I think I still have it in my studio. John came to my house, and we recorded a song together and we was going to drop a song together. Yeah, I still have it up there. We just never done anything with it. I don’t know. We just never done nothing with it. I do have the song with John upstairs, but I have enough music for three albums right now.”

On his accomplishments in his career: “My motto man is ‘anything you want to do.’ The universe is so giving to me, and it’s so relatable to me that I don’t think there’s nothing I can’t do. Just being creative whether it’s a serious role, whether it’s making everybody love Little Jimmy or whether it be entertaining with the 24/7, getting written up in the Forbes magazine because of it. To me that’s iconic. Forbes magazine is not a sports magazine. It speaks volumes.”