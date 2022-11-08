wrestling / News

R-Truth Talks About His Injured Tendon & Upcoming Surgery

After his stopped bout against Grayson Waller at NXT on November 1, R-Truth posted today on social media confirming that he had torn his quad tendon and would be undergoing surgery. He expressed his appreciation for his fans and their well-wishes since last Tuesday and promised as rapid a return as possible. You can see the original video clip from R-Truth below.

On behalf of 411, we offer our best wishes and hopes for swift recovery.

