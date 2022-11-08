R-Truth Talks About His Injured Tendon & Upcoming Surgery

After his stopped bout against Grayson Waller at NXT on November 1, R-Truth posted today on social media confirming that he had torn his quad tendon and would be undergoing surgery. He expressed his appreciation for his fans and their well-wishes since last Tuesday and promised as rapid a return as possible. You can see the original video clip from R-Truth below.

Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis pic.twitter.com/pichgdDqbA — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 8, 2022

On behalf of 411, we offer our best wishes and hopes for swift recovery.