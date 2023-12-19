wrestling / News
R-Truth Beats JD McDonagh In Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match On WWE Raw
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a match that was declared as a “Loser Leaves The Judgment Day” bout on this week’s WWE Raw. The two WWE stars did battle in the opening bout of tonight’s show, which was a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Just before the match began, Truth suggested that the bout gain the additional stipulation and while McDonagh said no, Damian Priest agreed to it.
Truth picked up the pinfall victory after they both went through a table off the top rope. It is not yet clear if the stipulation will hold, but that would mean Truth is in the group while McDonagh is out.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Working With Steve Austin, Learning to Improvise From Him
- Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Samantha Irvin, More Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- More Backstage Details on Kenny Omega Becoming Ill With Diverticulitis
- Mickie James Was Messaged By CM Punk After He Referenced Her On WWE Raw