R-Truth Beats JD McDonagh In Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match On WWE Raw

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a match that was declared as a “Loser Leaves The Judgment Day” bout on this week’s WWE Raw. The two WWE stars did battle in the opening bout of tonight’s show, which was a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Just before the match began, Truth suggested that the bout gain the additional stipulation and while McDonagh said no, Damian Priest agreed to it.

Truth picked up the pinfall victory after they both went through a table off the top rope. It is not yet clear if the stipulation will hold, but that would mean Truth is in the group while McDonagh is out.