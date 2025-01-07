R-Truth Recalls John Cena’s Reaction To Being Parodied By Him

R-Truth has famously spoofed his “childhood hero” John Cena, and he recently recalled Cena’s reaction to the matter. Truth talked to Chris Van Vliet on Insight about seeking out Cena’s approval to do the parody and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On seeking Cena’s approval for the spoof: “No, they actually had it written out and I was like, ‘Oh, this is funny.’ But I did text John and asked him about dressing like him and I got the ‘Haha,’ the laugh emoji. [Cena said] ‘I think it’s great, I think it’s great. Run with it.’ So I just become my childhood hero with his blessings.”

On Cena giving him permission to copy everything: “Yes, everything. Even to wear the shorts. He said, ‘Truth, you don’t have to ask me to wear shorts in the ring.’ I said, ‘Man, but I want to be you. I want to do everything you do — walk, talk. I’m saying, how do you hold your head to the side. I want to do everything, I want to be you.’ He said, ‘Run with it.'”