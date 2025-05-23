R-Truth To Address John Cena Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

R-Truth will appear on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to speak about his match with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE’s email to subcribers previewing tonight’s Smackdown said that Truth would be on the show to address the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Fraxiom

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* R-Truth addresses his match with John Cena