R-Truth Says He Can’t Get Lil Jimmy Into Judgment Day

R-Truth may (or may not) be in The Judgment Day, but Lil Jimmy is definitely not and Truth recently explained why. Truth has been professing himself as a member of the group despite claims from the other members that he isn’t, and he recently told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that his invisible friend has too many problems to try and get him in. You can see some highlights below:

On Lil Jimmy possibly joining Judgment Day: “We have to have a talk about that. I can’t just bring other—even though I’m his care keeper—I can’t just be bringing someone else with problems into the group. It was hard enough for me to get in there and getting JD out.We have to have a talk about that. I can’t just bring other—even though I’m his care keeper—I can’t just be bringing someone else with problems into the group. It was hard enough for me to get in there and getting JD out.”

On Lil Jimmy being responsible for his problems: “Lil Jimmy always have problems. Sean, don’t tell nobody yet. Who do you think got me to do all the stuff I’ve been doing? Our lil Jimmy is a problem, Sean.”