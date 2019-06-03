wrestling / News
R-Truth Loses and Regains 24/7 Championship While Golfing
June 2, 2019 | Posted by
– R-Truth is now a three-time 24/7 Champion after losing and regaining the championship on a golf course. WWE posted the following video of R-Truth golfing with Carmella, only to have Jinder Mahal sneak in and roll Truth up to win the belt. Carmella then distracted Mahal by yelling at him, which allowed Truth to roll Mahal up to regain the belt:
So much for a relaxing Sunday! @JinderMahal AMBUSHED @RonKillings on the golf course to (very briefly) win the #247Title! @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/wcg7K6hoz2
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
