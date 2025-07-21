Ron Killings Believes His Match With John Cena Was ‘Pro Wrestling At It’s Finest’

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Ron Killings spoke about his match with John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event back in May. Killings, as R-Truth, would end up losing to Cena. He was then released from the company, but would return to WWE not long after using his real name.

He said: “It’s the universe. It’s the universe having it’s way, man. It is professional wrestling at it’s greatest. Being written by the universe, man, and we all witnessing it. Bro, that Saturday Night’s Main Event, just to be involved with the GOAT, my childhood hero, man, bro, it’s one of those things you only hear about or read about, but I got the chance to experience it, live it. Man, dog, so it’s like, it’s one of those things you, you accept. Can’t see yourself in that place of doing, but you did it and it’s one of them checkoff list dog, like accomplishments. I pat myself on the back. A lot of times you gotta be your own cheerleader. So I pat myself on the back with that one.”