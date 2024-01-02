R-Truth & Miz Reunite On WWE Raw, Defeat JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio

Awesome Truth is back in action as R-Truth and The Miz teamed up to take on The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw. Monday’s Day 1 episode of Raw saw Miz host an episode of Miz TV with The Judgment Day, which saw R-Truth also get involved. Truth and Miz agreed to team up and battled McDonagh and Mysterio, picking up the win.

The match was Miz and R-Truth’s first match as a team since 2019. They worked as a tag team back in 2011.