R-Truth & Miz Reunite On WWE Raw, Defeat JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
Awesome Truth is back in action as R-Truth and The Miz teamed up to take on The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw. Monday’s Day 1 episode of Raw saw Miz host an episode of Miz TV with The Judgment Day, which saw R-Truth also get involved. Truth and Miz agreed to team up and battled McDonagh and Mysterio, picking up the win.
The match was Miz and R-Truth’s first match as a team since 2019. They worked as a tag team back in 2011.
2011 ⏩ 2024
THE AWESOME TRUTH is back on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/x3hH2OEw6V
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2024
