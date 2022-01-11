wrestling / News

R-Truth Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Out the Window’

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth Legacy

R-Truth has released the music video for the second single from his album Legacy. You can check out the video for “Out the Window” below. The music video features an animated R-Truth performing the song and more.

Legacy was released on December 11th and features eight tracks, including the first single which shares the name of the album. That single dropped in late October.

