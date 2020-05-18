wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Shares New TikTok Clip Online, Stock Closes Up
May 18, 2020 | Posted by
– R-Truth is having a good time on TikTok making videos, sharing a new video he posted there on Twitter as well. You can see the video below:
#hitemup #setitoff #asksomebody #power #wwe #247 pic.twitter.com/CpKEr5Hjqe
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) May 18, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $42.78 on Monday, up $1.92 (4.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.85% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Eric Bischoff On Mike Tyson’s AEW Appearance, Says He’s a Fan of Tyson, Whether WWE Will React to It
- Christian Says the Money in the Bank Match Made Everyone Look Better, Praises Dana Brooke’s Comedic Work
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It