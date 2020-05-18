wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Shares New TikTok Clip Online, Stock Closes Up

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth Money in the Bank

– R-Truth is having a good time on TikTok making videos, sharing a new video he posted there on Twitter as well. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $42.78 on Monday, up $1.92 (4.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 3.85% on the day.

