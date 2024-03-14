R-Truth Says He’s Not Done With The Judgment Day Yet

During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), R-Truth spoke about his feud with the Judgment Day and swears that he is not finished with the group, particularly Damian Priest.

He said: “I’ll say this, it is what it is and it was what it was. I’m sore, I’m hurt. Emotionally. Physically. I still got my … Judgment Day. I’m not with them yet. I’m not done with them. I made them a lot of money. I got them a good deal on TV, I got the cable hooked up, I did all that stuff around there with Judgment Day. You saw how they treated me? Not only did they beat me down, but what DP [Damien Priest] did last week? Nah … I just don’t wanna talk about it.”

He also revealed that the group has a fear of ladders he can exploit. He added: “Well, we heard they was scared of them ladders, it makes sense to me! All of them are scared of ladders! They ain’t gonna admit it, you know what I’m saying? I broke my fear of ladders and of spiders, I’m not scared of none of them no more. I’m still watching out for ghosts though.“