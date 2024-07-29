R-Truth Says He’s ‘Not Done Yet’, But Has No Current Goals In WWE

In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About (via Wrestling Inc), R-Truth spoke about his future in WWE, noting that while he’s not retiring any time soon, he’s also taking things easy.

He said: “I’m not done yet, man. I don’t like to set things, I just like to do things. There are things [on] the horizon that I can speak on and say, I think the universe just, [gives] them to you. We just have to keep doing what [we’re] doing. So there’s way more stuff, yeah.“