WWE News: R-Truth On Origins of ‘What’s Up’ Remix, Stephanie McMahon Tweets Triple H Video
– Stephanie McMahon promoted the video where WWE stars look back at Triple H’s 25 year career on Twitter.
“I’m so proud of @TripleH, his iconic 25 year career deserves to be celebrated! Join me @WWERollins @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE @WWESheamus @ShawnMichaels @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE to celebrate & roast my husband w @FBE!”
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 5, 2020
– R-Truth reveals how his “What’s Up” remix with The Miz came to be as he takes a deep dive into some of his most memorable matches on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down.
