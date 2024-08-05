wrestling / News
R-Truth Says He Took A Photo With Post Malone, Teases Music Collab
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, R-Truth shared a photo with a person he claimed was Post Malone, then teased a music collaboration between the two.
There’s just one problem.
The photo is with Jelly Roll.
He wrote: “Me and @PostMalone backstage at #Summerslam2024 discussing a music collab!! Yahh!”
Me and @PostMalone backstage at #Summerslam2024 discussing a music collab!! Yahh!!🙌🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/53pKrtxugf
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 5, 2024
