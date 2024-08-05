wrestling / News

R-Truth Says He Took A Photo With Post Malone, Teases Music Collab

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth WWE Raw R-Truth's Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, R-Truth shared a photo with a person he claimed was Post Malone, then teased a music collaboration between the two.

There’s just one problem.

The photo is with Jelly Roll.

He wrote: “Me and @PostMalone backstage at #Summerslam2024 discussing a music collab!! Yahh!

