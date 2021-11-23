R-Truth Reveals Who He’d Pick As the Michael Jordan Of WWE

In a recent interview with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, R-Truth discussed who he’d pick as the Michael Jordan of WWE, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns’ ability to tell stories in the ring, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

R-Truth on who he’d pick as the Michael Jordan of WWE: “I’d say The Rock would be Michael Jordan. Roman Reigns would be Kobe [Bryant], and Randy Orton would be LeBron James. Randy’s bad ass. Randy can go! And I named those guys Randy and Roman because those are guys that I find myself – I’ll sit at the monitor and I watch them because there’s a technique to wrestling. It’s like an art. It’s like painting and it’s like a dance and wrestlers have that.

On both Orton and Reigns’ ability to tell stories in the ring: “Randy and Roman… they can tell a story that can compel you and draw you in and Roman and Randy can do that. It’s certain wrestlers that can do that and wrestling has so many different levels to it man… you can call me the Elvis Presley of this joint, you know what I’m sayin’? These guys are like maestros at it. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns; watching them is like watching a painting being painted by Norman Rockwell.”