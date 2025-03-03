R-Truth Claims Picture of John Cena’s Heel Turn Is ‘AI-Generated’

R-Truth remains a believer in John Cena, claiming that a picture of his heel turn at Elimination Chamber is AI-generated. Cena turned heel on Saturday night’s PPV by attacking Cody Rhodes, and Truth — who has called Cena his childhood hero — posted a picture of the moment Cena turned heel to Twitter.

Truth wrote in the post, “THIS is AI generated.”

Cena will battle Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.