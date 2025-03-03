wrestling / News
R-Truth Claims Picture of John Cena’s Heel Turn Is ‘AI-Generated’
March 2, 2025
R-Truth remains a believer in John Cena, claiming that a picture of his heel turn at Elimination Chamber is AI-generated. Cena turned heel on Saturday night’s PPV by attacking Cody Rhodes, and Truth — who has called Cena his childhood hero — posted a picture of the moment Cena turned heel to Twitter.
Truth wrote in the post, “THIS is AI generated.”
Cena will battle Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
THIS is AI generated pic.twitter.com/NIQFKpz9Up
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 2, 2025
