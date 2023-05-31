WWE News: R-Truth Questions Baron Corbin in NXT, Clip of the New Day on Celebrity Prank Wars, Latest Asuka Vlog

May 31, 2023 | Posted by

– As previously reported, Baron Corbin returned to WWE NXT on last night’s episode, attacking champion Carmelo Hayes. In a post on Twitter, R-Truth questioned bringing Corbin to the show.

He wrote: “But why?”

– Asuka’s latest vlog is now online:

– Jacy Jayne’s NXT theme song is also online:

– Finally, E! has shared a clip of the New Day appearing on a recent episode of Celebrity Prank Wars.