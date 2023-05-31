wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Questions Baron Corbin in NXT, Clip of the New Day on Celebrity Prank Wars, Latest Asuka Vlog
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Baron Corbin returned to WWE NXT on last night’s episode, attacking champion Carmelo Hayes. In a post on Twitter, R-Truth questioned bringing Corbin to the show.
He wrote: “But why?”
But why? 😤🤬
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) May 31, 2023
– Asuka’s latest vlog is now online:
– Jacy Jayne’s NXT theme song is also online:
– Finally, E! has shared a clip of the New Day appearing on a recent episode of Celebrity Prank Wars.
