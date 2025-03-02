R-Truth Reacts To John Cena’s Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber

R-Truth is in danger of crashing out after John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber. Truth has referred to Cena as his “childhood hero” in recent years, and he took to Twitter to react to Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes at last night’s PPV.

Truth responded to a post by Brandi Rhodes where Brandi said Cena sucked, replying, “We can’t jump to conclusions.” Then on Sunday morning, he had a more negative reaction, writing:

“Think I might crash out”

Cena will face Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

