R-Truth Recalls Facing AJ Styles In NWA

R-Truth battled AJ Styles back in their days in the NWA, and Truth recently recalled working with his fellow WWE star at the time. The two faced off back at an NWA Wildside show in June of 1999, which saw Truth (working as K-Krush) defeat Styles to win the NWA Television Championship. Truth looked back at that match in an interview with Fightful Select and praised Styles as a performer even back then.

“AJ was phenomenal back then,” Truth recalled. “We had K-Krush coming in from the streets and AJ coming in from the church. So it was just a clash of the titans in there. Everybody bought into it. Both of us were athletic, and both of us had charisma. They were tearing the walls down.”

The two would go on to have a number of matches in TNA and have competed in a handful of matches in WWE during their time there together.