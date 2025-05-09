R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage

R-Truth says his smoking on WWE Raw back in 2011 was because Vince McMahon caught him doing it backstage. Truth lit a cigarette and blew the smoke in John Morrison’s face during a storyline on the April 18th, 2011 episode of Raw after Morrison made fun of him for his habit. Truth revealed in his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet that the whole thing was a form of punishment by McMahon, and that because it was in the UK where smoking indoors was illegal, he got fined.

“Vince had caught me smoking, for real,” Truth said (per Fightful). “So he’s like, ‘You gonna smoke in front of the whole [arena],’ and it was illegal. You can’t do that over there [because you’re in an arena], you can’t do that. I broke the rules, $20,000 fine, legit for a shoot.”

When asked if he paid the fine, Truth said, “Hell no! I had paying potential, but no!”