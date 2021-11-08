R-Truth Reflects On Being First Black NWA World Champion, His Legacy

R-Truth’s new single is called “Legacy,” and he reflected on his own legacy as the first recognized Black NWA World Heavyweight Champion during a new interview. Truth spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On what his single ‘Legacy’ means to him: “Legacy is a dish of my greatest, most memorable accomplishments, my most emotional times in my life throughout my career. A lot of people look at us celebrities or Superstars as invincible, unstoppable, but we are human. Legacy is a lot of ups and downs for me. You get an inside peek of the mental, the emotional roller coaster R-Truth, Ron Killings is on. Legacy speaks of me being the first NWA champion, first Black person to hold that title.

“Legacy speaks on my adversities, my ups and downs throughout my career with relationships, personal problems, the passing of my siblings. Legacy deals with my life, hitting that brick wall of life all the time, back and forth to jail. Legacy is just a dish that I’m serving everybody. You’re gonna like it. You like to eat. I know everybody like to eat. It’s a dish that has a little bit of this, little bit of that that makes it scrumptious. You’ll like it when you eat it, but it’s just a dish I’m serving everybody, and you get a a good taste of who Ron Killings, aka WWE Superstar R-Truth, really is, what he’s like and what he’s all about.”

On being the first recognized Black NWA World Heavyweight Champion: “I’m proud man, proud. One of the truths I can say is we live and learn. I didn’t know how much of an accomplishment that was until my latter years, until maturing, coming into the adult me. That accomplishment was huge in my time and making it a part of my legacy, making it be known as part of my legacy as an inspirational tool, we have all kinds of resources, a tool for any and everybody who’s like me or can relate to coming up being like me.

“If you got that inkling of a dream or a goal, somewhere you want to be, do in life, if I did it, you can do it. There’s so much prestige in that title, and being the one that’s given that, every day I live now, I think about that. I think about the accomplishment, what that means to a lot of kids. Whether you’re Black, Hispanic, white, for you to watch my career and to bring that up, it’s like, damn, so all the sacrifices I’ve done, all graduations to birthdays, anniversaries, the things I’ve missed, because I was doing this to get there is really about this.”