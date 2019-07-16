R-Truth Regains WWE 24/7 Championship In Drake Maverick’s Honeymoon Suite

– R-Truth is the 24/7 Champion again, having defeated Drake Maverick just as he was about to consummate his marriage on Monday’s Raw. Truth managed to sneak into Maverick and Renee Michelle’s honeymoon suite under a cart pushed by a WWE referee in disguise, where Maverick was wearing just his title and underwear, and proceeded to try and get the pin with a roll-up. That only got a two-count, but a crossbody onto the bed gave Truth the win and the title. Maverick then chased Truth out of the room in his underwear as Michelle screamed.

You can see a pic and video from the segment below. The win gives Truth his ninth run with the title and ends Maverick’s second run at a record 14 days.