R-Truth Regains WWE 24/7 Championship In Drake Maverick’s Honeymoon Suite
– R-Truth is the 24/7 Champion again, having defeated Drake Maverick just as he was about to consummate his marriage on Monday’s Raw. Truth managed to sneak into Maverick and Renee Michelle’s honeymoon suite under a cart pushed by a WWE referee in disguise, where Maverick was wearing just his title and underwear, and proceeded to try and get the pin with a roll-up. That only got a two-count, but a crossbody onto the bed gave Truth the win and the title. Maverick then chased Truth out of the room in his underwear as Michelle screamed.
You can see a pic and video from the segment below. The win gives Truth his ninth run with the title and ends Maverick’s second run at a record 14 days.
Oh. Wow. #Raw @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/xaXUZSvO20
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2019
.@RonKillings has reclaimed the #247Title! But also. Poor @WWEMaverick. #Raw #RunTruthRun pic.twitter.com/FabiLZ7ksg
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2019
The dream honeymoon for @WWEMaverick and @1ReneeMichelle just became a NIGHTMARE courtesy of @RonKillings! #247Championship pic.twitter.com/G5CByLestN
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2019
