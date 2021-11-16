R-Truth Discusses What His Relationship Is Like With Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, R-Truth discussed how long he plans to continue wrestling, what his relationship is like with Vince McMahon, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

R-Truth on how long he plans to continue wrestling: “As long as they allow me to be in it, man. Only the good lord knows that answer.”

On Vince McMahon’s thoughts on his projects outside of wrestling: “Vince supports me in everything I do. That’s one of the good things about it. I’ve always had that support with them. Not just because of my tenure there, it’s just because they’ve always supported me in anything I’ve done. That’s like my home.”

On what his relationship is like with Vince: “Me and Vince are cool. I miss those, we call them, ‘handshake tours’ to visit the troops overseas way before COVID. We have a real cool relationship. I see Vince in sweats sometimes, sweatpants. Yeah, he’s the boss. He’s one of the coolest guys. I’m laughing when he makes me laugh. He loves being entertained. He’s cool. Vince has helped me out personally before too. Our relationship man is better than I could ask for.”