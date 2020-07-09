WWE News: R-Truth Releases New Music Video, Stock Ticks Down

– R-Truth has released a new music video for his single “We Got All The Power [Power].” You can see the video below, which Truth describes as follows:

“‘We Got All The Power’ is a movement and message from Ron Killings aka (WWE’s R-Truth), to help illustrate the importance of voting and coming together to help mend and build our communities! Ron, with his very own unique style,is ready to change the face of sports and entertainment culture, merging entertainment and new music experiences as we know it! Coming from Charlotte, NC, he’s use to understanding the values of both sides of the playing field of life! With his amazing work in the game we look forward to see the undeniable force he’s ready to unleash”

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.17 on Thursday, slipping $0.69 (0.15%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.39% on the day.