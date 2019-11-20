wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Releases New Single Featuring Carmella, Triple H Grants A Wish, UpUpDownDown Championship Match Between Becky Lynch and Cesaro
– R-Truth has released the lyric video to his new single “Run It”, which features Carmella.
– Triple H granted a wish earlier today at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut through the Dream Foundation.
He wrote on Twitter: “An absolute pleasure meeting John today @WWE HQ. Lifelong fan of our business, I was so glad I finally got a chance to meet him. Thank you to @dreamfound for helping us get the opportunity to meet!”
An absolute pleasure meeting John today @WWE HQ. Lifelong fan of our business, I was so glad I finally got a chance to meet him. Thank you to @dreamfound for helping us get the opportunity to meet! pic.twitter.com/lBxbs2F833
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2019
– A new video from UpUpDowndown features Becky Lynch and Cesaro battling for the UUDD championship.
