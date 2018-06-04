wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Releases New Single, Preview For next Week’s Total Bellas, Video of Superstars being Thrown Into The Crowd
June 4, 2018 | Posted by
– R-Truth has a new single, titled “That’z Endurance,” which is streaming on WeOnRadio.com. It features Mannish Mania and was produced by J-Trx…
– Here is the preview for next week’s episode of Total Bellas…
“The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes.”
– WWE posted a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars being thrown into the crowd…