WWE News: R-Truth Releases Rap Song About 24/7 Title, WWE 24 Extra Clip Featuring Kofi Kingston, UpUpDownDown Livestream Tomorrow

– R-Truth has released a new rap song that’s all about the fact he’s held the 24/7 Championship 11 times. You can hear it below. It’s a remix of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.” His most recent reign started on Monday’s episode of RAW, where he beat Mike Kanellis.

– WWE has released a bonus clip from their WWE 24 special on Kofi Kingston.

– There will be an UpUpDownDown livestream tomorrow to crown a #1 contender to the UUDD championship at 9 PM ET featuirng Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, R-Truth, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles and Cesaro. The winner will challenge Samoa Joe in the future.