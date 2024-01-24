R-Truth On Reuniting With The Miz, Says Their Chemistry ‘Is Still There’

R-Truth and The Miz reunited The Awesome Truth on Raw earlier this month, and Truth reflected on the reunion in a recent interview. The WWE star tagged with Miz for the first time in over 10 years in a match against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on Raw a couple of weeks ago, and he spoke during his interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the match.

“Always fun tagging with Miz, man,” Truth said. “Always. Miz is my dog… Running it back. They say everything comes back full circle and it organically did.”

He continued, “I think it’s like you almost never forget how to ride a bicycle. That chemistry is still there.”

The two also teamed up on this week’s episode of Raw, but fell short against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.