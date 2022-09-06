R-Truth Dispels Rumors Of Beef With CM Punk

Stories of tension between R-Truth and CM Punk date back to 2011, after R-Truth and The Miz defeated Triple H and CM Punk in a tag team match at WWE Vengeance. The bout has been referenced occasionally by both wrestlers since, but R-Truth tried to lay the matter to rest in an appearence on Premier Live TV recently (via Fightful). You can read a highlight and see the full interview below.

On where he currently stands with Punk: “I don’t like people that put my name in no bullshit. Me and Punk cool, but he said, what did he say, I can’t remember what he said. Him and Edge said something, Edge said something about, he don’t count the 24/7 Title and I said, ‘I don’t count your titles either.’ What did Punk say? Oh, it was about, he don’t understand why WWE had to let Miz & Truth beat him. I said, ‘We were hotter than you at the time.’ That was pretty much it. It was just somebody like me and my character, to come back at somebody like that, in almost a negative way. I’m still me at the end of the day. You don’t say no bullshit on me and I won’t come back. I am a clap backer. It depends. Sometimes I ignore shit, but I will clap back. We cool. No beef with me and Punk. Me and Miz beat him because we were hotter than him at the time. Punk has gotten his push and all that shit, but we were hotter than him at the time. No beef.”