R-Truth Says He’s Headed To San Francisco For Tonight’s WWE RAW
February 26, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, R-Truth announced that he was headed to San Francisco for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There is a small problem with that, as tonight’s RAW is happening in San Jose. This isn’t the first time Truth has had this error in the past week, as he noted on Friday he was in Austria (not Australia) for Elimination Chamber.
Hey!! Where is everybody?? 🦘🦘🦘 pic.twitter.com/BYW7lladcv
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) February 23, 2024
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) February 26, 2024
