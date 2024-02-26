wrestling / News

R-Truth Says He’s Headed To San Francisco For Tonight’s WWE RAW

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, R-Truth announced that he was headed to San Francisco for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There is a small problem with that, as tonight’s RAW is happening in San Jose. This isn’t the first time Truth has had this error in the past week, as he noted on Friday he was in Austria (not Australia) for Elimination Chamber.

