R-Truth Says Brock Lesnar Wants to Work With Him, Has Pitched Ideas

R-Truth says that Brock Lesnar wants to work with him and has even pitched ideas that would involve the two of them. Truth spoke with Uproxx and revealed that the segment from last month where Lesnar attacked Truth after the latter declared and then un-declared for the Royal Rumble has inspired Lesnar to want to do more with him.

“Brock actually has been pitching ideas,” Truth said. “He wants to work with me doing something because of that segment. He pitched a couple ideas. He and I talked afterwards. The sky’s the limit. This business is always changing, and I’m always changing with things.”

As of now, there’s no idea as to what further segments featuring the two may entail.