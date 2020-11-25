wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Sets New WWE Milestone, JBL Set For The Bump

November 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– R-Truth is in a rarified air of one, setting a new milestone when it comes to WWE champions. As the official WWE Stats Twitter account noted, Truth’s 24/7 Championship win at Survivor Series made him the first 50-time champion in WWE history:

– WWE has announced JBL as a guest for tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. JBL will appear on the show as a guest, as will Dana Warrior, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital channels:

