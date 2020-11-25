WWE News: R-Truth Sets New WWE Milestone, JBL Set For The Bump

– R-Truth is in a rarified air of one, setting a new milestone when it comes to WWE champions. As the official WWE Stats Twitter account noted, Truth’s 24/7 Championship win at Survivor Series made him the first 50-time champion in WWE history:

R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a… – 45-time @WWE 24/7 Champion

– 1-time Tag Team Champion

– 2-time Hardcore Champion

– 2-time United States Champion … making him the FIRST 50-TIME titleholder in #WWE history. #SurvivorSeries — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) November 23, 2020

– WWE has announced JBL as a guest for tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. JBL will appear on the show as a guest, as will Dana Warrior, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital channels: