WWE News: R-Truth Sets New WWE Milestone, JBL Set For The Bump
– R-Truth is in a rarified air of one, setting a new milestone when it comes to WWE champions. As the official WWE Stats Twitter account noted, Truth’s 24/7 Championship win at Survivor Series made him the first 50-time champion in WWE history:
R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a…
– 45-time @WWE 24/7 Champion
– 1-time Tag Team Champion
– 2-time Hardcore Champion
– 2-time United States Champion
… making him the FIRST 50-TIME titleholder in #WWE history. #SurvivorSeries
November 23, 2020
– WWE has announced JBL as a guest for tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. JBL will appear on the show as a guest, as will Dana Warrior, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital channels:
We're NOT joking you!@PeytonRoyceWWE joins us on #WWETheBump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3GuQkaJ3f8
November 24, 2020
And concluding this week's ULTIMATE guest lineup is @DanaWarriorWWE!
See you tomorrow morning at 10AM EST on #WWETheBump!! pic.twitter.com/kUxtqz78aq
November 24, 2020
