R-Truth Shares Graphic Pics of Injury That Kept Hiim Sidelined
July 26, 2018
– R-Truth has shared pictures to Instagram of the injury that kept him out of the ring. The WWE star posted the following to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, less than a day after making his return on Smackdown in a losing effort to Samoa Joe. The pictures reveal floating bone in his shoulder that kept him out of the ring for the most part for the better part of the year.
Truth noted that he underwent two surgeries to get the bone removed.