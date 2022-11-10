wrestling / News
R-Truth Shares Injury Update After Undergoing Surgery
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Superstar R-Truth suffered an injured tendon during his match against Grayson Waller earlier this month on WWE NXT. R-Truth shared an update after undergoing surgery this week, which you can see below.
R-Truth tweeted, “I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis”
I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough🙏🏾, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis pic.twitter.com/OuzNiweAcY
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 9, 2022