wrestling / News

R-Truth Shares Injury Update After Undergoing Surgery

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar R-Truth suffered an injured tendon during his match against Grayson Waller earlier this month on WWE NXT. R-Truth shared an update after undergoing surgery this week, which you can see below.

R-Truth tweeted, “I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, R-Truth, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading