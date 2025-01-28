wrestling / News
R-Truth Shares Photo With Cody Rhodes & His Family at WWE Raw
January 28, 2025 | Posted by
– Last night’s WWE Raw, R-Truth shared a photo with Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter Liberty they took backstage at the event. You can view that photo below.
Family Reunion! @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/ySzpLhGzGk
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 27, 2025
