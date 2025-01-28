wrestling / News

R-Truth Shares Photo With Cody Rhodes & His Family at WWE Raw

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Last night’s WWE Raw, R-Truth shared a photo with Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter Liberty they took backstage at the event. You can view that photo below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, R-Truth, Ring of Honor, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading