R-Truth Shares Update on Injury Status, Underwent Another Surgery

– Injured WWE Sueprstar R-Truth recently shared an update on his status during a livestream on his YouTube channel yesterday. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Still healing up. Still healing up from my quad injury. I’m going back to WWE. I just have to heal up. I had to have two surgeries, a lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. That set me back, but y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.”

As noted, R-Truth suffered an injured tendon during match on on NXT last November and had to go undergo surgery.