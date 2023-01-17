wrestling / News
R-Truth Shares Update on Injury Status, Underwent Another Surgery
January 17, 2023
– Injured WWE Sueprstar R-Truth recently shared an update on his status during a livestream on his YouTube channel yesterday. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“Still healing up. Still healing up from my quad injury. I’m going back to WWE. I just have to heal up. I had to have two surgeries, a lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. That set me back, but y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.”
As noted, R-Truth suffered an injured tendon during match on on NXT last November and had to go undergo surgery.
