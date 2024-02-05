wrestling / News
R-Truth Says He’s Still In Judgment Day After Beating on RAW
February 5, 2024 | Posted by
The Judgment Day attacked R-Truth on last Monday’s episode of RAW, but it seems Truth thinks he’s still part of the group. After posting the definition of a gang initiation, Truth tried to calm his fans on Twitter.
He wrote: “Calm down my peoples, I really appreciate your support and concerns, but it’s part of the gig… Live, Laugh & Love I’m DEFINITELY in The Judgement Day now #dontbelievethehype #imin”
Calm down my peoples, I really appreciate your support and concerns, but it’s part of the gig… Live, Laugh & Love 🫶🏿 I’m DEFINITELY in The Judgement Day now🙌🏿🙏🏾 #dontbelievethehype #imin pic.twitter.com/XhcoJCzT5y
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) February 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Possibility of Bron Breakker vs. Gunther, Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble Appearance
- Mysterious Vignette At NXT Vengeance Day Teases New Arrival
- More Backstage Reactions & Notes On Roman Reigns & Rock Segment From Smackdown
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More