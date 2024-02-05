R-Truth Says He’s Still In Judgment Day After Beating on RAW

The Judgment Day attacked R-Truth on last Monday’s episode of RAW, but it seems Truth thinks he’s still part of the group. After posting the definition of a gang initiation, Truth tried to calm his fans on Twitter.

He wrote: “Calm down my peoples, I really appreciate your support and concerns, but it’s part of the gig… Live, Laugh & Love I’m DEFINITELY in The Judgement Day now #dontbelievethehype #imin”