wrestling / News
R-Truth Still Stuck in a Shipping Crate, Asks For Help in New 24/7 Video
– R-Truth is in quite the situation as he attempts to evade 24/7 Championship challengers, as he’s still locked in a crate after Smackdown. Truth posted a new video to Twitter revealing that he’s still stuck in the box that is headed to Los Angeles for Monday’s episode of Raw.
In the video, Truth says, “I think I’m going to Monday night Raw! Somebody get help! This is the This is the 24/7, 7-11, European champion.” He also asks whoever comes to his aid to bring a crowbar.
Help, help, With a Capital HELP!!! Somebody tell’em my phone is about to die! I’m trapped in a blue box, and it’s headed to LA for Monday Night Raw! #Help #Thatzendurance #Raw #SDLive #DanceBreak #247champ #itsme #saveme #hardtobreathinhereyall pic.twitter.com/xZobdnfqiG
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) June 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE