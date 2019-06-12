wrestling / News

R-Truth Still Stuck in a Shipping Crate, Asks For Help in New 24/7 Video

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth 24/7 Title

– R-Truth is in quite the situation as he attempts to evade 24/7 Championship challengers, as he’s still locked in a crate after Smackdown. Truth posted a new video to Twitter revealing that he’s still stuck in the box that is headed to Los Angeles for Monday’s episode of Raw.

In the video, Truth says, “I think I’m going to Monday night Raw! Somebody get help! This is the This is the 24/7, 7-11, European champion.” He also asks whoever comes to his aid to bring a crowbar.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

24/7 Championship, R-Truth, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading