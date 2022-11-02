R-Truth Suffers Apparent Injury in WWE NXT Match

R-Truth’s match with Grayson Waller on this week’s WWE NXT ended early due to an apparent injury to Truth. Tonight’s show saw the two face off in the opening match, which was cut short when Truth dove over the ropes but caught his feet on them and fell hard onto the floor.

The show went to Picture-in-Picture break afterward as medical officials tended to Truth. It was ultimately determined that Truth could not continue and the match was called in Waller’s favor.

As of this writing, WWE has not given an update on Truth. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him.