wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Takes Part In Viral Video, Liv Morgan Says She Feels Different, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth Raw

– R-Truth posted his own version of a recent viral TikTok video, going on a ride, drinking juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s song “Dreams.”

– Liv Morgan said on Twitter that sometimes she feels “different.”

– WWE posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan, R-Truth, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading