R-Truth Takes Shot At CM Punk, Calls Him Entitled
August 26, 2021
R-Truth seems to have held a grudge against CM Punk over the years, judging from his recent comments over something Punk said in 2014. A fan posted a clip to TikTok of Punk on Colt Cabana’s podcast, in which he said that WWE booking himself and Triple H to lose to R-Truth and Miz at Vengeance 2011 didn’t make any business sense at the time.
Truth replied in the comments (via Wrestling Inc): “CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement.”
