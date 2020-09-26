wrestling / News
R-Truth Thanks Fans as He Nears Two Million Followers
– WWE Superstar and 24/7 champion R-Truth noted on Twitter that he’s nearing two million followers, and he thanked his fanbase for the milestone. You can read his comments below:
“I’m close to gaining 2 million followers on twitter. This is huge to me. I engage with my fans because that where my strength comes from. As much as y’all need me I need each and every one of you. I feel like y’all need to hear this, I’m grateful for each and everyone of you.”
I’m close to gaining 2 million followers on twitter. This is huge to me. I engage with my fans because that where my strength comes from. As much as y’all need me I need each and every one of you. I feel like y’all need to hear this, I’m grateful for each and everyone of you🙏🏾
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) September 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses The Death Of Road Warrior Animal, The Road Warriors’ Legacy
- The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
- New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired