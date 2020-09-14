R-Truth On His Relationship With The Rock, Working With Rock and John Cena At Survivor Series 2011

In an interview with talkSPORT, R-Truth discussed his relationship with The Rock, teaming with The Miz to take to Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

R-Truth on his relationship with The Rock: “We’ve always been cool. I remember back in the Attitude Era when The Rock was doing music with Wyclef Jean and he’d ask me ‘hey, do you think I’m doing too much? You think I shouldn’t be rappin’?’ I said ‘Bro, do it!’ We were always cool. But he reached a whole different height once the Attitude Era was done. For it to come back full circle and to be in the ring with him [was great].”

On teaming with The Miz to take on Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011: “I remember when me and Miz, we didn’t say nothing to each other walking through the hallway on the way to gorilla. We got in the ring, the smoke cleared and we could see Madison Square Garden was sold out. Packed out. We looked across the ring and there was Rock and Cena. We looked at each other and just smiled and right there we gave each other a dap and a hug. We both knew what that meant right there.”

On the reaction from all four men after the match: “Everybody was high-fiving – no egos around! No egos at all, man. It was all gratitude, humbleness, respect, appreciation – we were all a team at the time, man. To me, that was one of the highest pinnacles of my career. Just one of the best fulfilled moments where I can pat myself on the back and say I did it.”