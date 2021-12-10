R-Truth On His Relationships With The Rock & Roman Reigns, Embracing 24/7 Title Segments In WWE

In a recent interview on Hot 97, R-Truth discussed embracing the 24/7 title segments in WWE, his relationship with Roman Reigns, and much more. You can read his comments below.

R-Truth on embracing the 24/7 title segments in WWE: “The first night, it did over two million views in less than 24 hours. That’s when I was like ‘damn, out of my whole career, I just go on Monday Night Raw, beat a guy with a championship, that’s like, supposed to be for all walks of celebrity. It’s supposed to be our world.’ We combine and link people together with this. It did that many views, and it was just going crazy. So, I’m like, I need to embrace this. I need to sit in the saddle and ride this thing out. I know funny, I know how to entertain, I know how to make laughs and we all know that. But it’s like, with this championship, to like come up with the skits to make it make sense with, just like with you [Peter Rosenberg] and I, it’s fun for me to have fun and make people laugh and entertain and be creative. We can be creative and be serious. We can be dramatic. We can be all of that. Fun, entertaining, and good. You become it.”

On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “He’s so humbling. There are times he’s helped me out all kind of ways, all around the spectrum. And I’ve seen and witnessed him help everybody out. His family, a lot of Samoans are like that, for one. He’s helped out so many people. Me and him was on the road – we drove from the time he came here right from The Shield, like we were linked together for some reason, man. And when he got that status and rose up, he insisted, he said bro, ‘I’m gonna get a bus for us.’”

On working with The Rock in WWE: “He’s humble, cool. Man, he still goes out of his way. If I’m over here talking to somebody, he just walks in, whatever. He’ll come out of his way to come over and to still speak to you. ‘What do you want to do? What do you want to do in the match? You tell me what to do.’ He wants to take as much as he gives and gives as much as he takes. He’s like an even Steven type of guy because he’s been there. That seven-dollar story is real. He’s been there, man, so he knows what it’s like and he doesn’t want nobody to feel like he felt then. So, if he can help and contribute in any way, he’s always been like that. He’s Dwayne to me.”

